Wall Street Zen Upgrades Barrick Mining (NYSE:B) to Strong-Buy

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on B. DZ Bank upgraded Barrick Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Barrick Mining from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Barrick Mining to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 5th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Barrick Mining in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Barrick Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Barrick Mining Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE:B opened at $45.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.40. Barrick Mining has a 12-month low of $16.92 and a 12-month high of $54.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.73.

Barrick Mining (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The gold and copper producer reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Barrick Mining had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 29.45%.Barrick Mining’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Mining will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Mining during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,459,633,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter valued at about $1,091,122,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Mining in the second quarter worth $822,056,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Barrick Mining by 35.9% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 101,846,588 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $3,340,709,000 after acquiring an additional 26,921,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Barrick Mining during the second quarter worth $386,328,000. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.04 vs. consensus $0.85 and revenue $5.98B (well above estimates), with strong realized gold prices and record cash flow that underpin earnings and the new dividend policy. Article Title

Q4 results materially beat expectations — adjusted EPS $1.04 vs. consensus $0.85 and revenue $5.98B (well above estimates), with strong realized gold prices and record cash flow that underpin earnings and the new dividend policy. Positive Sentiment: Dividend hiked 140% to $0.42/share and Barrick introduced a cash‑flow‑linked dividend policy (Q4 dividend payable March 16; ex‑div Feb 27), a move that increases yield and signals confidence in free cash generation. Article Title

Dividend hiked 140% to $0.42/share and Barrick introduced a cash‑flow‑linked dividend policy (Q4 dividend payable March 16; ex‑div Feb 27), a move that increases yield and signals confidence in free cash generation. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — CIBC raised its PT to $71 (from $50) after revising gold forecasts; Canaccord issued a buy — these endorsements help drive demand for the stock. Article Title

Analyst upgrades and higher price targets — CIBC raised its PT to $71 (from $50) after revising gold forecasts; Canaccord issued a buy — these endorsements help drive demand for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Barrick announced plans to pursue an IPO/spin‑off of its North American gold assets — a potential value‑unlocking corporate action but one that carries execution, timing and market‑reception risk. Article Title

Barrick announced plans to pursue an IPO/spin‑off of its North American gold assets — a potential value‑unlocking corporate action but one that carries execution, timing and market‑reception risk. Neutral Sentiment: Board and leadership changes: Mark Hill elevated to President & CEO and added to the board to lead the North America IPO process; a new director was appointed — stability for the planned transaction but watch governance and transition execution. Article Title

Board and leadership changes: Mark Hill elevated to President & CEO and added to the board to lead the North America IPO process; a new director was appointed — stability for the planned transaction but watch governance and transition execution. Negative Sentiment: Investor selling by a notable fund manager (Azvalor) was reported, which can create short‑term pressure; highlighted as a -3.38% portfolio impact in coverage. Article Title

Barrick Gold Corporation, commonly known as Barrick, is a Toronto‑headquartered mining company focused on the exploration, development, production and sale of gold and copper. Listed on major exchanges (including the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol B), Barrick operates as an integrated minerals producer, running large‑scale mining complexes, processing facilities and related support services for extraction and metallurgical treatment of ore.

The company’s activities span the full mining value chain: greenfield exploration, feasibility and permitting, mine construction, ongoing operations, and closure and reclamation.

