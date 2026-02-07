Wall Street Zen Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) to “Hold”

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho set a $42.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.82.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Down 0.3%

CNP stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. The company has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.59. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $31.95 and a twelve month high of $40.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after acquiring an additional 10,456 shares in the last quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $307,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 13,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. Finally, ABN Amro Investment Solutions acquired a new stake in CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,265,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CenterPoint Energy, Inc (NYSE: CNP) is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company’s principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint’s core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

