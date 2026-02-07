Wall Street Zen Upgrades Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) to “Buy”

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Mizuho set a $215.00 price objective on Charles River Laboratories International in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $185.00 price target on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.46.

CRL opened at $189.11 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $228.88. The company has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -121.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $204.33 and a 200 day moving average of $179.76.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.43 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a positive return on equity of 15.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,887,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,174,374,000 after buying an additional 47,432 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 29.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,291,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,750,000 after acquiring an additional 516,521 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 28.6% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,415,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $214,751,000 after acquiring an additional 314,572 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,178 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $195,446,000 after acquiring an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,163,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $182,017,000 after acquiring an additional 137,335 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc is a leading provider of research models and preclinical and clinical support services for the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device industries. The company’s core offerings include discovery, safety assessment, toxicology, and pathology services, as well as supply of laboratory animals and related diagnostics. Services extend across in vivo and in vitro testing, biologics testing, and support for advanced therapies, helping clients accelerate drug development from early discovery through regulatory submission.

Founded in 1947 in Wilmington, Massachusetts, Charles River has grown through strategic investments and acquisitions to establish a broad portfolio of capabilities.

