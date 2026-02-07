Wall Street Zen Upgrades CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) to Buy

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CNA. Zacks Research cut CNA Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

CNA Financial Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at CNA Financial

NYSE CNA opened at $49.96 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.63. The stock has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. CNA Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.29 and a fifty-two week high of $51.34.

In other news, Chairman Dino Robusto sold 6,250 shares of CNA Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total value of $297,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 661,838 shares in the company, valued at $31,516,725.56. The trade was a 0.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CNA Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in CNA Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in CNA Financial by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 712 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in CNA Financial by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. raised its stake in CNA Financial by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CNA Financial

CNA Financial Corporation is a leading U.S.-based commercial property and casualty insurance company offering a broad portfolio of risk management and insurance solutions. The company underwrites coverage for businesses of all sizes across a variety of industry sectors, including manufacturing, healthcare, energy, technology, construction and real estate. In addition to core property and casualty insurance, CNA delivers specialized products such as surety bonds, professional liability, environmental liability and commercial auto coverage.

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, CNA traces its origins to the founding of Continental Casualty Company in 1897.

Featured Stories

