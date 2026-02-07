Wall Street Zen Upgrades Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) to Strong-Buy

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on DFIN. CJS Securities raised Donnelley Financial Solutions to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Zacks Research downgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.50.

Shares of DFIN stock opened at $48.37 on Friday. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $69.10. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,032,000 after purchasing an additional 49,875 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,237,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,634,000 after buying an additional 91,494 shares during the last quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.4% during the third quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,057,000 after buying an additional 149,455 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 33.1% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 711,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,586,000 after buying an additional 176,720 shares during the period. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the second quarter worth about $37,603,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) offers risk and compliance software and managed services designed to help corporations, financial institutions and legal firms meet regulatory and reporting requirements worldwide. Headquartered in Chicago, the company delivers a cloud-based platform for regulatory filings, content automation, virtual data rooms and board communications. Its solutions are tailored to support public companies with SEC, FCA and other global filing obligations, as well as banks, asset managers and credit unions seeking to streamline compliance workflows.

Among DFIN’s flagship products is ActiveDisclosure, a SaaS application that automates the creation, review and filing of disclosure documents.

