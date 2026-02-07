Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Cut to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens lowered shares of Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $73.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

WBS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Webster Financial from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Santander downgraded shares of Webster Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.36.

Webster Financial Stock Up 1.7%

NYSE:WBS opened at $73.28 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $64.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.76. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $39.43 and a 52-week high of $73.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $760.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.95 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 22.67%.During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 9th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO John R. Ciulla sold 8,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $443,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 231,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,857,302.40. This trade represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $578,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Webster Financial by 959.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 358,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,297,000 after purchasing an additional 324,471 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial during the third quarter worth about $1,991,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Webster Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,780,000. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 1.5% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,057,000 after buying an additional 23,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut. Through its principal subsidiary, Webster Bank, N.A., the company offers a broad range of banking products and financial services to individuals, small businesses, and middle-market commercial clients. Key offerings include deposit accounts, residential and commercial real estate lending, equipment finance, treasury management, and payment processing solutions.

In addition to traditional banking services, Webster Financial provides wealth management and insurance products designed to help clients plan for retirement, preserve assets, and manage risk.

