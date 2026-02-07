What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for PLTR Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.
Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.
Palantir Technologies Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.08. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies
In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.
Palantir Technologies News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Blowout Q4 results: Palantir reported ~ $1.4B revenue (+70% YoY), beat EPS, showed huge U.S. commercial growth and stronger margins — the core fundamental catalyst that pushed upgrades and buying interest. Analysts Boost Targets After Earnings Blowout
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and higher targets: Multiple shops (HSBC, Deutsche Bank, Northland, others) raised ratings/targets after Q4, providing short‑term momentum and institutional interest. HSBC Upgrades PLTR to Buy
- Neutral Sentiment: Research firms raising near‑term estimates: Northland and others lifted quarterly/annual EPS and issued Outperform/price‑target notes — helpful for modeling but not unanimous buy confirmation. Northland Raises Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Commercial partnerships expanding reach: New Cognizant partnership to embed Palantir Foundry/AIP into healthcare and enterprise operations — supports longer‑term commercial adoption but uncertain near‑term revenue impact. Cognizant Partnership
- Neutral Sentiment: Minor insider selling disclosed (director sales) — small in dollar terms but worth monitoring for ownership trends. Insider Sale Filing
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation concerns: Despite strong growth, commentators and some sell‑side analysts warn PLTR trades at very rich multiples (high P/E, P/S), leaving the stock vulnerable to multiple compression. Valuation Concerns Weigh
- Negative Sentiment: Target trims and downgrades: A few shops pared targets or trimmed outlooks (e.g., DA Davidson), adding near‑term selling pressure despite the beat. Price Target Lowered to $180
- Negative Sentiment: Sector rotation / AI selloff: Broader tech and AI weakness has pulled high‑beta winners lower and can offset company‑specific positive news during risk‑off moves. AI Worries Slam Tech Stocks
Palantir Technologies Company Profile
Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.
Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.
