What is Northland Securities’ Forecast for PLTR Q1 Earnings?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of Palantir Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Northland Securities analyst M. Latimore forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter. Northland Securities currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Palantir Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Northland Securities also issued estimates for Palantir Technologies’ Q2 2027 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 36.31% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

PLTR has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Daiwa Securities Group upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.95.

Shares of NASDAQ PLTR opened at $135.90 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $173.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.08. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.12 and a 1 year high of $207.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 400 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.14, for a total value of $60,456.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 58,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,809,497.18. This trade represents a 0.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 9,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.91, for a total transaction of $1,673,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 413,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,899,626.49. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,023,844 shares of company stock worth $167,455,085 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

