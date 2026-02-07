Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS:YUEIY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Yue Yuen Industrial Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YUEIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.66 and last traded at $11.66, with a volume of 1209 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.1250.

Yue Yuen Industrial Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.56.

Yue Yuen Industrial Company Profile

Yue Yuen Industrial (OTCMKTS: YUEIY) is one of the world’s leading footwear manufacturers, specializing in the design, development, production and distribution of athletic, casual and performance footwear. As an original design manufacturer (ODM) and original equipment manufacturer (OEM), the company partners with many of the globe’s most recognizable sportswear brands, providing end-to-end solutions that range from material sourcing and prototype development to mass production and quality assurance.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad spectrum of footwear categories, including running shoes, basketball sneakers, outdoor footwear and lifestyle models.

