18,684 Shares in IDACORP, Inc. $IDA Purchased by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 18,684 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IDACORP by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 382 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,127 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in IDACORP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,106 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 62.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 311 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. 89.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IDA opened at $135.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. IDACORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.15 and a fifty-two week high of $138.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. IDACORP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.48%.

IDA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays assumed coverage on IDACORP in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $129.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of IDACORP in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on IDACORP from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

IDACORP, Inc is a diversified energy holding company headquartered in Boise, Idaho, whose primary subsidiary, Idaho Power Company, operates as a regulated electric utility. Through Idaho Power, the company provides generation, transmission and distribution services to residential, commercial and industrial customers. The company’s service territory spans southern Idaho and eastern Oregon, where it serves over half a million customers with a mix of hydroelectric, natural gas, wind and solar generation assets.

Idaho Power’s generation portfolio is anchored by a network of hydroelectric facilities along the Snake River system, complemented by natural-gas-fired plants and growing investments in renewable resources.

