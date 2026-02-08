5,122 Shares in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,781,000.

Get Curtiss-Wright alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CW. Optimize Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the third quarter worth $357,000. Savant Capital LLC boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,881 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,185,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $84,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 11.1% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Curtiss-Wright

Here are the key news stories impacting Curtiss-Wright this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Insights Into Curtiss-Wright (CW) Q4

Analyst/Street metric previews point to upside risk to the upcoming Q4/Dec‑2025 report — estimates for key margins and segments suggest the company could beat headline numbers, supporting the rally and investor confidence in near‑term earnings momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Curtiss‑Wright Declares Dividend

The Board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share (record Mar 26; payable Apr 13). This is a normal income item but the yield is small, so it’s unlikely to be a major driver alone. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling from top executives is the dominant negative catalyst: CEO, CFO, COO and multiple VPs/EVPs disclosed multi‑million dollar sales (filed Feb 4–5). The scale and timing of these disposals are pressuring sentiment and are likely the primary reason for intraday volatility despite positive fundamentals. Curtiss‑Wright Insider Exodus Sample SEC Form 4 (CEO sale)

Analyst Ratings Changes

CW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $625.00 price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Truist Financial set a $603.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $607.00 to $661.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Curtiss-Wright currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $612.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Curtiss-Wright

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

NYSE CW opened at $649.45 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $266.88 and a fifty-two week high of $683.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.49. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 13.78%.The business had revenue of $869.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO K Christopher Farkas sold 2,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.33, for a total transaction of $1,669,169.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,608,536.14. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.32, for a total value of $390,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,571 shares in the company, valued at $1,605,126.72. This trade represents a 19.56% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,269 shares of company stock worth $10,797,098. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

(Free Report)

Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE: CW) is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Curtiss-Wright Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Curtiss-Wright and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.