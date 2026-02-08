8,310 Shares in Science Applications International Co. $SAIC Purchased by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $825,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SAIC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 5.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,465,151 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $164,991,000 after acquiring an additional 73,363 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Science Applications International by 36.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,303,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,578,000 after acquiring an additional 347,456 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in Science Applications International by 143.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,302,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,621,000 after purchasing an additional 766,734 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Science Applications International by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 902,302 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $101,608,000 after purchasing an additional 396,037 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Science Applications International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,478,000 after purchasing an additional 8,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Science Applications International

In related news, CEO James Reagan acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.17 per share, for a total transaction of $100,170.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 26,460 shares in the company, valued at $2,650,498.20. This trade represents a 3.93% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Science Applications International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Science Applications International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.44.

Science Applications International Price Performance

NYSE SAIC opened at $98.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.28. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $84.15 and a 52 week high of $124.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.85.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Science Applications International had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.61 earnings per share. Science Applications International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.800-10.000 EPS. Research analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Science Applications International Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 14th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) is an American technology integrator that delivers a broad range of engineering, systems integration and information technology (IT) services primarily to U.S. government clients. Founded in 1969 by J. Robert Beyster, the company has built a reputation for supporting defense, intelligence, federal civilian, health and energy agencies with specialized solutions that address mission-critical requirements. SAIC’s offerings span the full lifecycle of complex programs, from concept and design through development, deployment and sustainment.

The company’s core capabilities include systems engineering and integration, enterprise IT modernization, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence.

