Adtalem Global Education Inc. $ATGE Shares Bought by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) by 2,453.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,447 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATGE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Adtalem Global Education by 124.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 699,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,350,000 after acquiring an additional 387,330 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter worth approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATGE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $163.00 price objective on Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, October 31st. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $138.00 price target on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.50.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

NYSE ATGE opened at $104.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.26 and a 1-year high of $156.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.46.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.24. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The firm had revenue of $503.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 earnings per share. Adtalem Global Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Adtalem Global Education has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-8.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) is a leading provider of postsecondary education and professional development solutions. Through a network of brands and institutions, the company delivers degree programs and continuing education in high-demand fields such as healthcare, business, technology and the sciences. Adtalem’s offerings span campus-based and online formats, catering to diverse learner needs and career stages.

The company’s portfolio includes Chamberlain University, which specializes in nursing and healthcare; Carrington College, offering career-focused programs in allied health, business and trades; Walden University, a fully online institution for graduate and undergraduate degrees; and a suite of medical and veterinary schools, including Ross University School of Medicine and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine, both located in the Caribbean.

Featured Articles

