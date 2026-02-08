Akash Palkhiwala Sells 3,333 Shares of QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Stock

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) EVP Akash Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.65, for a total value of $458,787.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 35,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,900,202.35. This represents a 8.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

QUALCOMM Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $137.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.10. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $120.80 and a one year high of $205.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $164.96.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.16 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.41 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.55%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Evercore decreased their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $177.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.68.

Positive Sentiment: Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Qualcomm Surpasses Q1 Earnings

Q1 beat — Qualcomm reported adjusted EPS of $3.50 and strong revenue in automotive/handsets, beating consensus and showing demand in non‑handset end markets. Positive Sentiment: Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Analyst Price Target Changes

Analysts still see upside — Several firms cut price targets but kept positive stances (Argus lowered PT to $180, JPMorgan to $185, Rosenblatt reiterated buy), leaving multi‑dozen percent upside from current levels according to those shops; this supports short‑covering/relief buying. Neutral Sentiment: Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Consensus Rating of Hold

Market view is mixed/hold consensus — Broker consensus sits around “Hold” as firms reassess forward visibility; that keeps headline analyst guidance fragmented and can sustain volatility until memory supply clarity arrives. Neutral Sentiment: Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Qualcomm Is Back at 2020 Levels

Technicals/positioning matter — Coverage notes Qualcomm has moved back to 2020 price levels and is extremely oversold; that can produce sharp, short‑term bounces even if fundamentals remain challenged. Negative Sentiment: Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Memory Shortage Report

Weak Q2 guidance driven by memory shortage — Management warned memory constraints will limit handset shipments and revenue in the near term; that outlook triggered the large post‑earnings drop and remains the main fundamental headwind. Negative Sentiment: Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Analyst Forecast Cuts

Analyst cuts and downgrades — Some firms (Evercore cut PT to $134, Bank of America moved to neutral) reduced forecasts after the cautious outlook, increasing near‑term downside risk if memory issues persist. Negative Sentiment: Volatility risk remains high — The combination of supply uncertainty, heavy post‑earnings selling, and mixed analyst views means QCOM can swing sharply; expect elevated intraday moves and headline sensitivity until memory supply trends or handset orders normalize. CNBC Coverage of Selloff

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 114,659,269 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $18,260,635,000 after buying an additional 290,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,667,047 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,547,014,000 after acquiring an additional 420,352 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,713,603,000. Amundi lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 12,671,635 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,136,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138,541 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 141.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,437,240 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,069,059,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

