Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Cut to “Underperform” at Bank of America

Bank of America cut shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $13.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on COLD. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Americold Realty Trust from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Americold Realty Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Americold Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of COLD opened at $12.68 on Thursday. Americold Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $23.52. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.91.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.35. Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 2.39%.The firm had revenue of $663.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Americold Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.3%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -418.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Americold Realty Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COLD. AGF Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 49.2% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 182,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 60,276 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 464,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,719,000 after purchasing an additional 82,783 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 3,914.2% during the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 442,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $38,980,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust specializing in temperature-controlled warehousing and logistics solutions. The company owns, operates, and develops a global network of cold storage facilities designed to support the storage, handling, and distribution of perishable products. Services include blast freezing, repacking, labeling, cross-docking, and transportation management, all integrated to streamline clients’ cold chain operations and help ensure product quality and safety from origin to point of consumption.

With roots dating back to the early 20th century, Americold has expanded through strategic acquisitions and facility development to become one of the world’s largest publicly traded cold storage providers.

