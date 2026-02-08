AMETEK, Inc. $AME Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,859 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,613,000. Amundi boosted its position in AMETEK by 266.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,512,966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,748 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 22.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,254,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $769,890,000 after buying an additional 775,078 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AMETEK by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,926,530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $529,585,000 after buying an additional 573,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in AMETEK by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,997,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,885,497,000 after acquiring an additional 513,402 shares during the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $232.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.03. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $145.02 and a 12-month high of $234.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.79.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AMETEK has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.850-1.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.870-8.070 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 14,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.11, for a total transaction of $2,892,194.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 42,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,607,662.79. The trade was a 25.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David A. Zapico sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $17,282,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 348,955 shares in the company, valued at $68,531,272.45. The trade was a 20.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,088 shares of company stock worth $27,212,340. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer cut AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Mizuho set a $235.00 price target on AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.00.

AMETEK, Inc is a global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices that serves a broad range of industries. Headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, the company designs and produces precision instruments, electronic measurement devices, specialty sensors, and electric motors and motion control systems. Its product portfolio includes analytical and monitoring instruments, calibration equipment, power supplies, embedded electronics, and industrial motors and drives used for critical applications.

The company operates through two primary business platforms — an electronic instruments group focused on analytical, test and measurement and sensor products, and an electromechanical group that supplies motors, actuators, and related power and motion solutions.

