Analysts Offer Predictions for CRBU FY2030 Earnings

Caribou Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2030 earnings per share estimates for Caribou Biosciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst L. Cann forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($5.28) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Caribou Biosciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.64) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial set a $7.00 target price on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Caribou Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Caribou Biosciences from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Caribou Biosciences from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

NASDAQ CRBU opened at $1.57 on Friday. Caribou Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.94. The stock has a market cap of $146.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.61.

Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 million. Caribou Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 69.85% and a negative net margin of 1,690.45%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBU. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Caribou Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. acquired a new stake in Caribou Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Caribou Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Caribou Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Caribou Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that leverages its proprietary CRISPR-Cas gene-editing platform to develop transformative cell therapies and in vivo treatments for a range of cancers and genetic diseases. The company’s core technology enables precise modification of cellular genomes, allowing the design of engineered T-cell and NK-cell therapies aimed at improving safety, efficacy and persistence in patients with hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Alongside its oncology portfolio, Caribou is advancing in vivo editing programs targeting monogenic disorders, with initiatives in areas such as Duchenne muscular dystrophy and familial amyloidosis.

Established in 2011 and headquartered in Berkeley, California, Caribou Biosciences was co-founded by Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna, one of the pioneers of CRISPR gene-editing technology.

