Analysts Set Expectations for electroCore FY2025 Earnings

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of electroCore in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst F. Ahmed forecasts that the company will earn ($1.70) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for electroCore’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for electroCore’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.53) EPS.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $8.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 million. electroCore had a negative net margin of 47.46% and a negative return on equity of 447.87%.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on electroCore from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen raised electroCore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Zacks Research downgraded electroCore from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Brookline Cap M upgraded electroCore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of electroCore in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

View Our Latest Report on ECOR

electroCore Trading Up 7.5%

Shares of ECOR stock opened at $5.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 0.48. electroCore has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On electroCore

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in electroCore by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in electroCore by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 24,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in electroCore by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 88,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of electroCore by 114.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 19,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting electroCore

Here are the key news stories impacting electroCore this week:

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded ECOR to a “Strong-Buy” and published new estimates that point toward improving profitability — forecasting FY2026 EPS of ($0.53) and a near-breakeven Q4 2026 EPS of ($0.01), which investors may view as a catalyst for the stock. Zacks Upgrade

Brookline Capital Management upgraded ECOR to a “Strong-Buy” and published new estimates that point toward improving profitability — forecasting FY2026 EPS of ($0.53) and a near-breakeven Q4 2026 EPS of ($0.01), which investors may view as a catalyst for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Brookline released a detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS schedule (Q4 2025: ($0.39); Q1 2026: ($0.33); Q2 2026: ($0.12); Q3 2026: ($0.08); Q4 2026: ($0.01)) giving investors a roadmap for when improvement is expected, but these are analyst projections rather than company guidance. MarketBeat Estimates

Brookline released a detailed quarter-by-quarter EPS schedule (Q4 2025: ($0.39); Q1 2026: ($0.33); Q2 2026: ($0.12); Q3 2026: ($0.08); Q4 2026: ($0.01)) giving investors a roadmap for when improvement is expected, but these are analyst projections rather than company guidance. Negative Sentiment: Despite the upgrade, Brookline still models a sizable loss for FY2025 (forecast: ($1.70) EPS), which is worse than the current consensus full-year estimate of ($1.49) — a reminder that near-term profitability and cash flow remain risk factors. MarketBeat Estimates

About electroCore

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc is a commercial-stage bioelectronic medicine company headquartered in Rockaway, New Jersey. The company specializes in the development and commercialization of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies designed to address a variety of neurological and inflammatory conditions. Established in 2006, electroCore has focused its efforts on translating neuromodulation science into a compact, patient-administered treatment device.

The company’s lead product, gammaCore®, is a handheld, battery-powered device that delivers nVNS through the skin to the cervical branch of the vagus nerve.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.