Analysts Set Expectations for Immunic FY2025 Earnings

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – Analysts at Brookline Capital Acquisition issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Immunic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition analyst F. Ahmed expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.65) per share for the year. Brookline Capital Acquisition has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Brookline Capital Acquisition also issued estimates for Immunic’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Brookline Cap M raised shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. D. Boral Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Immunic in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Immunic from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immunic in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Immunic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.40.

IMUX stock opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $74.58 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.77. Immunic has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.39.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Immunic in the third quarter worth $29,000. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Immunic by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,581,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 39,063 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immunic in the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brookline Capital Management upgraded Immunic to a “Strong‑Buy” (reported by Zacks), a direct positive catalyst that can attract buyers and short‑covering. Zacks Upgrade

Immunic, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel oral therapies to treat chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases as well as certain cancers. The company’s research strategy centers on small-molecule immunology, aiming to offer targeted treatments with improved safety and tolerability profiles. By modulating key signaling pathways within the immune system, Immunic seeks to address underlying disease mechanisms and achieve durable therapeutic benefits for patients.

Immunic’s lead product candidate, vidofludimus calcium (IMU-838), is an oral selective dihydroorotate dehydrogenase (DHODH) inhibitor in Phase 2 clinical development for conditions including ulcerative colitis, Crohn’s disease and relapsing multiple sclerosis.

