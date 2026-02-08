Analysts Set Expectations for Lumentum FY2027 Earnings

Get Lumentum alerts:

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lumentum to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Lumentum from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lumentum to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Lumentum to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lumentum currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $444.94.

Shares of LITE opened at $551.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.50. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $558.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Lumentum by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,750.33. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.

Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.

