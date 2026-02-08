Analysts Set Expectations for Lumentum FY2027 Earnings

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) – Northland Securities issued their FY2027 earnings per share estimates for Lumentum in a report issued on Wednesday, February 4th. Northland Securities analyst T. Savageaux expects that the technology company will post earnings of $10.69 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Lumentum’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.
Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $665.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.74 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. Lumentum has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.350 EPS.
Lumentum Price Performance
Shares of LITE opened at $551.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $367.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.50. Lumentum has a 1-year low of $45.65 and a 1-year high of $558.38. The company has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.32 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lumentum
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Lumentum by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Lumentum by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 822 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in Lumentum by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Lumentum
In related news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 3,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.53, for a total value of $935,746.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 10,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,750.33. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jae Kim sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $41,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 38,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,446,400. The trade was a 0.44% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,180 shares of company stock valued at $4,551,380. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Key Stories Impacting Lumentum
Here are the key news stories impacting Lumentum this week:
- Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan raised its price target to $565 and kept an “overweight” rating, signaling confidence in additional upside from Lumentum. JPMorgan raises PT to $565
- Positive Sentiment: Citigroup raised its price target to $560 and maintained a “buy” rating, supporting the bullish analyst momentum. Citigroup raises PT to $560
- Positive Sentiment: Northland published a much higher FY2027 EPS projection ($10.69 vs. street consensus near $0.03), reflecting expectations for sustained margin expansion and accelerated revenue — a strong forward signal for investors. Northland FY2027 EPS estimate
- Positive Sentiment: Company results: Q2 FY2026 reported EPS of $1.67 (vs. $1.41 consensus) and revenue $665.5M (vs. $646.7M); management set Q3 EPS guidance of $2.15–$2.35 — these beats and the guide raise are the core fundamental reason the stock is rising. Earnings call transcript
- Positive Sentiment: Sector/market tailwind: coverage highlighting hyperscaler capex “explosion” points to strong demand for Lumentum’s optical components, bolstering revenue growth expectations. Capex tailwind article
- Neutral Sentiment: Press pieces noting Lumentum hit new all-time highs and extended a multi-day winning streak after earnings — confirms market momentum but is descriptive rather than new catalyst. All-time high coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Fund/strategy commentary (e.g., Fidelity growth strategy mentions) highlights Lumentum as a high-growth name, supporting institutional interest but not an immediate catalyst. Fund commentary
- Negative Sentiment: B. Riley upgraded Lumentum to “buy” but set a $526 price target (below the stock’s current level), implying limited near-term upside from that shop’s perspective and introducing a potential anchor on further gains. B. Riley upgrade and PT $526
Lumentum Company Profile
Lumentum Holdings Inc, headquartered in San Jose, California, is a leading provider of photonic technologies that enable high-speed optical communication networks and advanced industrial applications. The company designs and manufactures a broad range of lasers, optical modules and subsystems tailored to the evolving requirements of telecommunications carriers, cloud data centers and enterprise networking.
Its core product portfolio includes tunable and fixed-wavelength laser transmitters, coherent optical engines, transceivers for long-haul, metro and data center interconnects, as well as test and measurement instruments.
