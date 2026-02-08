Analysts Set Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Price Target at $86.50

Shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.50.
SLF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. UBS Group started coverage on Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday.
SLF opened at $65.23 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.95 and a 200-day moving average of $60.55. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.88. Sun Life Financial has a fifty-two week low of $52.44 and a fifty-two week high of $66.81.
Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF – Get Free Report) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The business had revenue of $944.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Life Financial will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sun Life Financial Inc, founded in 1865 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, is an international financial services organization that provides a range of insurance, wealth management and asset management solutions. The company serves individual and institutional clients, offering products designed to protect against life and health risks, help clients save for retirement, and manage investments on behalf of customers and third parties.
Core business activities include life and health insurance, group benefits for employers, retirement and pension products, and wealth management services such as mutual funds and segregated fund solutions.
