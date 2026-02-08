Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Director Sells $1,032,537.67 in Stock

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) Director William Beattie sold 18,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $1,032,537.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR opened at $58.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.12 and a 200-day moving average of $47.79. Baker Hughes Company has a one year low of $33.60 and a one year high of $59.54.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Positive Sentiment: Baker Hughes won a preferred‑provider role to supply downstream chemicals to Marathon Petroleum across North America — a commercial win that supports recurring revenue and aftermarket exposure in refining, which can boost near‑term revenue visibility.

Positive Sentiment: The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share (record Feb 17, payable Feb 27), reinforcing shareholder returns and supporting investor income demand; yield ~1.6% and payout ratio remains moderate.

Positive Sentiment: Analyst momentum and institutional buying: several firms recently raised price targets and multiple large institutions have added to positions, underpinning a favorable analyst/institutional backdrop and supporting demand for shares.

Neutral Sentiment: Zacks and other commentary highlight BKR as a momentum/energy‑tech name after its multi‑year rally — useful context for momentum investors but not an immediate fundamental change.

Neutral Sentiment: A Yahoo Finance piece discusses whether current pricing reflects Baker Hughes' expanding energy‑tech role after its rally — informative for valuation debates but not a discrete catalyst.

Neutral Sentiment: Short interest data in the feed appears to show zero shares / NaN changes (likely a reporting quirk). Current short‑interest ratios are negligible per that report — if accurate, it reduces short‑squeeze risk; if erroneous, ignore until corrected.

Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: Director William Beattie sold ~18,023 shares (~$1.03M) on Feb 3. Insider sales can be perceived negatively by some investors, especially if timed near highs, though one director sale is not uncommon and may be for personal reasons.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 648,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,850,000 after purchasing an additional 49,108 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $1,920,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 23.9% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 458,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,334,000 after buying an additional 88,536 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $3,434,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,800,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,026,000 after buying an additional 144,381 shares during the period. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

