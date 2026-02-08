Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Position in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,720 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter worth approximately $2,029,950,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Adobe by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,939,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $750,168,000 after buying an additional 791,077 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 218.5% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,073,899 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $415,434,000 after acquiring an additional 736,682 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Adobe by 16.1% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,407,162 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,705,043,000 after acquiring an additional 610,215 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 185.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 898,408 shares of the software company’s stock worth $316,913,000 after acquiring an additional 583,275 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 1,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total transaction of $485,323.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 41,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,382,225.75. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $470.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $401.13.

Adobe stock opened at $268.38 on Friday. Adobe Inc. has a 12-month low of $264.04 and a 12-month high of $465.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $110.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $324.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.64.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The software company reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $0.10. Adobe had a net margin of 30.00% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company had revenue of $6.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.850-5.900 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.300-23.500 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company’s core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

