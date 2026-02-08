Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 213,407 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 3,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 136.8% in the second quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works by 6.4% in the second quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock opened at $293.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.15. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $214.66 and a 1 year high of $294.79.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.16% and a net margin of 19.11%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.000-11.400 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ernest Scott Santi sold 167,345 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.93, for a total transaction of $48,685,680.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 258,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,282,792.38. The trade was a 39.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $255.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $270.54.

Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) is a diversified industrial manufacturer that designs and produces a broad array of engineered products, consumables and related service solutions for industrial customers. Its offerings span engineered fastening systems, specialty components, industrial equipment, welding products, foodservice and packaging equipment, adhesives and polymer products, and test-and-measurement technologies. These products are used as critical inputs by customers across automotive, construction, electronics, foodservice, maintenance and other industrial end markets.

The company operates a decentralized business model in which independently managed businesses focus on niche product lines and close customer relationships.

