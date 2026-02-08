Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 27,586 Shares of Enbridge Inc $ENB

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 27,586 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,533 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 22.5% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 9,189 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $189,000. 54.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Stock Performance

ENB stock opened at $50.33 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Enbridge Inc has a 12-month low of $39.73 and a 12-month high of $50.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.69.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Enbridge had a net margin of 9.20% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.7%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 152.75%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Enbridge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a report on Monday, November 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Enbridge from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

Key Headlines Impacting Enbridge

Here are the key news stories impacting Enbridge this week:

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc is a Calgary, Alberta–based energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates a diversified portfolio of energy transportation, distribution and generation assets. Its core activities include the operation of crude oil and liquids pipelines, natural gas transmission and distribution systems, and energy storage facilities. In addition to midstream transportation and storage, Enbridge has expanded into renewable power generation and energy transition projects, including wind, solar and utility-scale generation assets.

The company serves customers primarily in Canada and the United States and has interests in other international energy projects.

Recommended Stories

