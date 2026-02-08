BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 12,839 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. $TROW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Free Report) by 114.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,839 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 18,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 5,467 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 13,054 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Callan Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coordinated Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Arif Husain sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $434,349.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 47,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,802,519.92. This trade represents a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 2.8%

NASDAQ TROW opened at $94.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.44. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.85 and a 12 month high of $118.22.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.03). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 28.53% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting T. Rowe Price Group

Here are the key news stories impacting T. Rowe Price Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Zacks/Argus Upgrade

Argus upgraded TROW to a “hold”, providing some support to the stock amid analyst churn. Positive Sentiment: Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Earnings Highlights

Company highlighted AUM growth and year‑over‑year revenue increase (helping offset the EPS miss), which reassures investors about underlying asset trends. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Q4 Transcript

Full Q4 earnings transcript and call are available for detail review — useful for investors assessing fee margins, flows and forward guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Options Activity

Unusually high options trading noted in the ticker, signaling elevated short‑term speculation/hedging activity around the stock. Negative Sentiment: Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Goldman Sachs PT Cut

Goldman Sachs cut its price target to $90 and maintained a “sell” rating, adding downward pressure by signaling weaker near‑term outlook. Negative Sentiment: Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Deutsche Bank PT Cut

Deutsche Bank trimmed its target to $100 and kept a “hold”, contributing to consensus PT compression. Negative Sentiment: Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Analyst PT Moves (Benzinga)

Multiple other shops lowered targets or ratings (JPMorgan to $106/underweight; TD Cowen to $97/hold; Evercore to $106/in‑line; KBW to $110/market perform) — the broad analyst downdrift increases downside risk until flow trends and margins clarify. Negative Sentiment: Coverage notes emphasize net outflows and the EPS miss in Q4 as the primary near‑term catalysts for further downgrades if flows remain weak. Seeking Alpha: Outflows & EPS Miss

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TROW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays set a $94.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $85.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $103.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a global investment management firm headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland, founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937. The company provides a broad range of investment products and services for individual investors, financial intermediaries, retirement plan sponsors and institutional clients. Its offerings are built around active investment management and in-house research across equity, fixed income and multi-asset strategies, reflecting a long history as a research-driven asset manager.

The firm’s product lineup includes mutual funds, separate accounts, collective investment trusts, target-date and target-risk funds, and managed account solutions, as well as services for defined contribution and defined benefit retirement plans.

