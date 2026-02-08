BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 1,795 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 86.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $3,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2,700.0% in the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 28 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 61.1% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 29 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 192.9% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 41 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 76.0% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPWR opened at $1,229.82 on Friday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $438.86 and a 52-week high of $1,250.00. The company has a market capitalization of $58.92 billion, a PE ratio of 96.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,004.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $934.21.

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $751.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.69 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 22.07%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.93%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPWR. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, December 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,210.08.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More.

Q4 results topped estimates with record revenues across automotive, computing, communications and industrial end markets (revenue growth ~20.8% and EPS beat). This is the primary bullish catalyst. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More.

Management raised FY/Q1 revenue guidance ($770M–$790M for Q1 vs. consensus ~$739M), signaling continued demand and giving analysts room to lift targets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More.

Board boosted the quarterly cash dividend to $2.00 (≈28% increase), a shareholder-friendly move that supports demand from income-oriented holders. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More.

Analysts continue to raise targets — Needham to $1,300 (buy) and Wells Fargo to $1,350 (overweight) — reinforcing bullish sentiment and adding technical/flow support. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More.

Investor events and transcripts (earnings call and webinar) will be monitored for margin detail, backlog commentary and end-market strength — these will influence the next trading days but are informational until clarified. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More.

Some research pieces and previews highlight secular tailwinds (AI, data centers, automotive) that support the long-term case but depend on MPS execution vs. peers. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More.

Rosenblatt’s newer target is well below the market (~$1,000 with a neutral rating), showing divergent analyst views and potential downside risk if momentum fades. Read More. Negative Sentiment: CFO transition announced (retirement after the 10-K) and recent insider sales by the CFO (3,000 shares) may raise short-term governance or liquidity concerns for some investors. Read More.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Saria Tseng sold 20,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $926.47, for a total value of $18,529,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 187,331 shares in the company, valued at $173,556,551.57. The trade was a 9.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total value of $89,697.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock valued at $63,489,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

