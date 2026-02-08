BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Acquires 27,353 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated $BSY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 191.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,353 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1,529.3% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Bentley Systems by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 66,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Bentley Systems by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BSY opened at $33.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $38.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.01. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $59.25.

Bentley Systems ( NASDAQ:BSY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business had revenue of $375.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Bentley Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSY. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bentley Systems from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

Bentley Systems, Inc is a global software provider specializing in infrastructure engineering applications for the design, construction, and operations of roads, bridges, rail and transit systems, water and wastewater networks, power plants and grids, industrial facilities, and communications infrastructure. Founded in 1984 by brothers Keith and Barry Bentley, the company is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, and maintains offices and development centers across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

