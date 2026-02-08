BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Nextpower Inc. $NXT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in shares of Nextpower Inc. (NASDAQ:NXT – Free Report) by 2,838.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,293 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,330 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Nextpower were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Nextpower alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXT. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nextpower by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nextpower by 1,737.8% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Nextpower by 309.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nextpower by 179.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Nextpower by 42,633.3% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NXT. Robert W. Baird set a $126.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Nextpower from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of Nextpower in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Nextpower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nextpower from $109.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextpower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.32.

Insider Transactions at Nextpower

In related news, Director William D. Watkins sold 10,000 shares of Nextpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.85, for a total value of $918,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 16,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,540,967.45. This trade represents a 37.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel S. Shugar sold 47,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $4,357,981.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 624,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,039,228.96. This trade represents a 7.10% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 96,468 shares of company stock worth $8,839,829 over the last quarter. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nextpower Stock Performance

Shares of Nextpower stock opened at $121.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 2.35. Nextpower Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.06 and a 52-week high of $131.59.

Nextpower (NASDAQ:NXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.17. Nextpower had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company had revenue of $909.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.43 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nextpower Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nextpower

(Free Report)

Nextpower, formerly known as Nextracker, is traded on NASDAQ under the symbol NXT and is a leading provider of advanced solar tracking solutions for utility-scale and distributed energy projects. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of single-axis tracker systems that optimize the capture of solar energy by following the sun’s trajectory throughout the day. Nextpower’s core hardware offerings aim to enhance energy yield, reduce balance-of-system costs and simplify installation and maintenance for downstream solar developers and operators.

In addition to its tracker hardware, Nextpower provides a suite of digital software and analytics tools to maximize asset performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nextpower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nextpower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.