BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Holdings in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,907 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Veralto were worth $2,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VLTO. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Veralto by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in Veralto by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 25,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Veralto by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Veralto by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLTO opened at $90.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Veralto Corporation has a 1-year low of $83.86 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The stock has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.73.

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a return on equity of 35.77% and a net margin of 17.08%.The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Veralto’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This is a positive change from Veralto’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s payout ratio is currently 13.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on VLTO shares. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on Veralto in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Veralto from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.89.

In other news, SVP Mattias Bystrom sold 1,000 shares of Veralto stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $101,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 31,430 shares in the company, valued at $3,197,373.90. The trade was a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

