BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stake in Main Street Capital Corporation $MAIN

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE:MAIN – Free Report) by 5,556.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35,505 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $2,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MAIN. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in Main Street Capital by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Main Street Capital by 4.5% during the second quarter. Freedom Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 109.6% in the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAIN. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Main Street Capital from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. JMP Securities set a $70.00 target price on Main Street Capital in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Main Street Capital from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 15th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Main Street Capital in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Main Street Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.75.

MAIN stock opened at $60.38 on Friday. Main Street Capital Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.00 and a twelve month high of $67.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.09). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 95.59%.The company had revenue of $151.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.53 million. Analysts predict that Main Street Capital Corporation will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Main Street Capital Corporation (NYSE: MAIN) is a publicly traded business development company that provides flexible debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies in the United States. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Main Street Capital was formed in 2007 and operates under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The firm’s management services are provided by Main Street Capital Management, L.P., which focuses on identifying growing private companies with enterprise values typically between $10 million and $150 million.

Main Street Capital’s primary offerings include first-lien senior secured loans, second-lien loans, subordinated debt, and equity co-investments or minority equity positions.

