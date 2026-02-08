BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Corporation $RF

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE:RF – Free Report) by 132.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,109 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,919 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Regions Financial by 163.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. United Community Bank acquired a new position in Regions Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $31.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Monday, January 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.31.

Regions Financial Trading Up 1.5%

NYSE:RF opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.04. Regions Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $17.74 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 12.55%. Regions Financial’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Corporation will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.29%.

Regions Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.78, for a total transaction of $1,036,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 17,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,635.82. This represents a 67.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation (NYSE: RF) is a U.S. bank holding company headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services. Its primary banking subsidiary, Regions Bank, serves retail and commercial customers through a combination of branch and ATM networks, digital channels and relationship-based delivery. The company offers deposit accounts, consumer and commercial loans, mortgage origination and servicing, and payment and treasury services.

In addition to core banking, Regions offers wealth management, trust and brokerage services, insurance solutions, and capital markets capabilities to corporate and institutional clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.