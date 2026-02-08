BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation $ACRE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 564,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,505 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 1.03% of Ares Commercial Real Estate worth $2,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 94.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the period. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate in the first quarter worth about $47,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Anton Feingold sold 7,606 shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $37,497.58. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 92,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,277.22. The trade was a 7.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey Michael Gonzales sold 6,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.93, for a total value of $30,654.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 88,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,467.69. This represents a 6.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 35,585 shares of company stock worth $175,434 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACRE shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.75 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.33.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Price Performance

ACRE stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $287.24 million, a P/E ratio of -34.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $6.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.81.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.17. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a negative return on equity of 5.15% and a negative net margin of 13.02%.The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.35 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE: ACRE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) primarily focused on commercial real estate debt investments. Externally managed by an affiliate of Ares Management Corporation, ACRE seeks to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns through its diversified portfolio of CRE financing strategies. The company specializes in originating, acquiring, financing and managing first mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and other structured finance products.

Since its inception, Ares Commercial Real Estate has targeted a broad range of property types, including multifamily, office, industrial, retail and hospitality assets.

