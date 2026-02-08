BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Boosts Stock Position in Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,166 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,286 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winnow Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 123.7% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 510 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the third quarter worth $43,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 402.8% in the second quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 474.8% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 7,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total value of $481,930.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 215,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,441,209.74. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,131,000.00. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 207,178 shares of company stock worth $16,771,931 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PSTG shares. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a report on Monday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Raymond James Financial increased their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.26.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Trading Up 10.7%

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $71.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.15. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.51 and a 12-month high of $100.59. The stock has a market cap of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.24, a PEG ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 3.74%.The company had revenue of $763.77 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pure Storage

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc (NYSE: PSTG) is a technology company that designs and sells data storage hardware and software for enterprise and cloud environments. The company is best known for its all-flash storage arrays that are engineered to deliver high performance, low latency and simplified management compared with traditional disk-based systems. Its product portfolio includes purpose-built arrays and software aimed at transactional databases, virtualized infrastructures, analytics and large-scale file/object workloads.

Key product and software offerings include the FlashArray family for block storage and FlashBlade for file and object workloads, together with Purity, the company’s storage operating environment.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.