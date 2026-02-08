BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 19,040 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. $DLTR

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 228.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,040 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $2,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its position in Dollar Tree by 10.7% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.6% during the second quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 45,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,275,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Brent A. Beebe sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.65, for a total value of $274,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,691. This represents a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. New Street Research set a $103.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, October 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Truist Financial set a $156.00 price target on Dollar Tree in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.10.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $123.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $142.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.27.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a positive return on equity of 30.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Dollar Tree has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree, Inc is a North American discount retailer that operates a portfolio of value-oriented store banners, primarily Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The company’s stores offer a broad assortment of everyday items at low price points, including household essentials, food and snacks, health and beauty products, cleaning supplies, seasonal and party goods, home décor, and basic apparel. Dollar Tree’s merchandising strategy emphasizes high-turnover branded and private-label merchandise tailored to budget-conscious consumers, with Family Dollar complementing the chain by offering a wider range of price points and assortment depth in smaller-format neighborhood locations.

Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, Dollar Tree has grown through both organic store openings and acquisitions.

