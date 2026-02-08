BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Buys 9,788 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,788 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MTB. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in M&T Bank by 11.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 14,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,506,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,574,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.8% in the second quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 1.5% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 49,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on M&T Bank from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wolfe Research cut shares of M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $230.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.45.

MTB stock opened at $238.19 on Friday. M&T Bank Corporation has a twelve month low of $150.75 and a twelve month high of $238.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.48.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.47 by $0.25. M&T Bank had a net margin of 21.55% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.70, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,541.70. The trade was a 48.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 17,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.81, for a total transaction of $3,944,991.46. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 30,912 shares of company stock valued at $6,489,862 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Buffalo, New York, that provides a broad range of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. The company operates a commercial and retail banking franchise that includes deposit-taking, lending, and payment services delivered through branch networks, digital channels and commercial banking teams. M&T serves customers across the northeastern and mid‑Atlantic United States and has expanded its geographic footprint through strategic acquisitions.

Its core businesses include commercial banking for middle‑market and community businesses, consumer and retail banking, mortgage origination and servicing, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and trust services.

