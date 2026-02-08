BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Decreases Stake in Carpenter Technology Corporation $CRS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its holdings in Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,873 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Carpenter Technology alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Optimize Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 56.3% during the third quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Carpenter Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $937,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Carpenter Technology by 355.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,273,000 after buying an additional 64,431 shares during the period. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 98.0% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $425.00 target price on shares of Carpenter Technology and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 24th. Jones Trading started coverage on Carpenter Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Carpenter Technology from $388.00 to $394.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Carpenter Technology from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carpenter Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $373.43.

Carpenter Technology Trading Up 4.9%

NYSE:CRS opened at $365.85 on Friday. Carpenter Technology Corporation has a 1 year low of $138.61 and a 1 year high of $370.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $326.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.76 million. Carpenter Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.77%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Corporation will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Carpenter Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 27th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 27th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Elizabeth A. Socci sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total transaction of $1,252,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 9,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,072.50. This represents a 28.90% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian J. Malloy sold 43,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.45, for a total transaction of $13,300,811.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 78,875 shares in the company, valued at $24,013,493.75. This represents a 35.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 79,358 shares of company stock valued at $24,254,008 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Carpenter Technology

(Free Report)

Carpenter Technology Corporation engages in the manufacture, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts. It serves to aerospace, defense, medical, transportation, energy, industrial, and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carpenter Technology Corporation (NYSE:CRS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carpenter Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carpenter Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.