BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,282 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Norges Bank bought a new position in CBRE Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $544,554,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,468,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,855,000 after purchasing an additional 809,796 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in CBRE Group by 210.6% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,083,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,808,000 after buying an additional 734,563 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd. raised its stake in CBRE Group by 6,364.1% in the third quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 737,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,271,000 after buying an additional 726,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in CBRE Group by 13.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,472,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $704,610,000 after buying an additional 532,151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBRE. UBS Group lifted their price target on CBRE Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on CBRE Group from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.14.

CBRE opened at $169.77 on Friday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.45 and a 52-week high of $173.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.92 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $164.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.88.

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

