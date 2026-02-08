BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $3,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bill Few Associates Inc. increased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 7,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.0% during the second quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Mendel Money Management raised its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 2,254 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $334,010.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,228.70. This represents a 11.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,463 shares of company stock valued at $501,530 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $210.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.11. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $162.29 and a one year high of $235.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.83 and its 200 day moving average is $192.29.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.04. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 7.68%.The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.81 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.04%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to purchase up to 0% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD’s products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company’s operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD’s product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.