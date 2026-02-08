BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Grows Stock Holdings in W.R. Berkley Corporation $WRB

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) by 133.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,022 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in W.R. Berkley were worth $2,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 50,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,955,000 after buying an additional 21,737 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 9.7% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 33,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in W.R. Berkley by 399.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,506 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 7,601 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its holdings in W.R. Berkley by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,759 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of W.R. Berkley by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,852 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WRB. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of W.R. Berkley from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of W.R. Berkley in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on W.R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Evercore set a $69.00 price target on W.R. Berkley and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on W.R. Berkley from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other news, major shareholder Sumitomo Insurance Co L. Mitsui purchased 370,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.07 per share, for a total transaction of $24,815,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider directly owned 54,959,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,686,133,933.28. This represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,632,068 shares of company stock valued at $524,335,948 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley stock opened at $70.48 on Friday. W.R. Berkley Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.55 and a twelve month high of $78.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.07.

W.R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. W.R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 12.10%.The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that W.R. Berkley Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 15th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. W.R. Berkley’s payout ratio is 8.09%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) is a publicly traded insurance holding company that underwrites and sells commercial property and casualty insurance, specialty insurance products, and reinsurance. Headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut, the company operates a portfolio of underwriting businesses that focus on niche and specialty commercial risks, offering coverage tailored to industries such as transportation, construction, professional services and other commercial lines.

The company’s product mix includes primary and excess casualty, property, professional liability, environmental and other specialty lines, together with treaty and facultative reinsurance solutions.

