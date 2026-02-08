BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.22 Million Position in Carlyle Group Inc. $CG

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 200.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,637 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Carlyle Group were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,719,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,586,000 after purchasing an additional 426,644 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Carlyle Group by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,221,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,593,000 after purchasing an additional 378,455 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Carlyle Group by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,618,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,653,000 after buying an additional 479,216 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Group by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,941,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,384,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlyle Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,284,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $219,583,000 after acquiring an additional 228,484 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Carlyle Group from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Evercore raised their price objective on shares of Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Carlyle Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Carlyle Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.77.

In related news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 625,000 shares of Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $35,343,750.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 27,999,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,379,868.20. This trade represents a 2.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $58.71 on Friday. Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.02 and a 12 month high of $69.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.34.

Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 16.91%.The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 84.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ: CG) is a global alternative asset manager that invests across a range of strategies including private equity, real assets (such as real estate and infrastructure), global credit, and investment solutions. Founded in 1987 and headquartered in Washington, DC, Carlyle raises and manages investment funds that acquire, operate and exit companies and assets on behalf of institutional and private investors. The firm is publicly traded on the Nasdaq exchange and operates as an asset manager and investment advisor rather than as an operating company.

Carlyle’s core activities include sourcing and executing private equity buyouts and growth investments, originating and managing credit and financing solutions, and acquiring and operating real asset portfolios.

