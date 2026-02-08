BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $2.33 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 34.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,403 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,892 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Corteva were worth $2,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTVA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corteva in the second quarter valued at about $434,220,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 4,007.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,442,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,715 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,044,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,519 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Corteva by 1,365.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,809,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,882,000 after buying an additional 1,686,309 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 148.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,454,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,941,000 after buying an additional 1,466,268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CTVA opened at $72.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.97, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. Corteva, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.40 and a 52-week high of $77.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. Corteva had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on Corteva from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Argus raised Corteva to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.37.

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

