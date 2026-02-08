BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. $CGBD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 267,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,706 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned 0.53% of Carlyle Secured Lending worth $3,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,916,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after buying an additional 44,062 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter valued at approximately $20,529,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 18.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 779,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 121,686 shares in the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC bought a new stake in Carlyle Secured Lending during the second quarter worth $7,505,000. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 499,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after purchasing an additional 147,301 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGBD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Carlyle Secured Lending from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 3rd. Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on Carlyle Secured Lending in a research report on Monday, December 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Carlyle Secured Lending from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.33.

In other news, Director John G. Nestor sold 7,085 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.87, for a total value of $84,098.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,119.96. This represents a 48.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CGBD opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $610.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.70.

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc (NASDAQ: CGBD) is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

