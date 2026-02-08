BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Lowers Stake in Okta, Inc. $OKTA

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lessened its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,304 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,613 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Okta were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.3% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Okta by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC raised its position in Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in shares of Okta by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 37,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,779,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $142.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Okta from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Twenty-five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.88.

In related news, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $172,315.26. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,463,001.36. This represents a 4.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total value of $950,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 134,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,775,981.95. The trade was a 6.93% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 36,727 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,746 over the last three months. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Okta stock opened at $86.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 79.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.50. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $127.57.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.23 million. Okta had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 3.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Okta has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.430-3.440 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.840-0.850 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, January 5th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Okta, Inc is a publicly traded provider of identity and access management solutions, headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 2009 by Todd McKinnon and Frederic Kerrest, the company completed its initial public offering in April 2017. Under the leadership of McKinnon as chief executive officer and Kerrest as chief operating officer, Okta has grown into a leading vendor in the cybersecurity space, focusing on secure user authentication, single sign-on and lifecycle management for digital identities.

At the core of Okta’s offering is the Okta Identity Cloud, a suite of cloud-native services that enable organizations to manage user access across web and mobile applications, on-premises systems and APIs.

