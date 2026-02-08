BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 15,787 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. $JKHY

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 414.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,787 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 8.8% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 40.6% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 6,159 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 1st quarter valued at $9,430,000. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 1,387 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Key Stories Impacting Jack Henry & Associates

Here are the key news stories impacting Jack Henry & Associates this week:

Jack Henry & Associates Trading Down 2.0%

NASDAQ JKHY opened at $173.36 on Friday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.12 and a 12-month high of $196.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $611.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $608.46 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 20.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.610-6.720 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Stephens upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research set a $220.00 target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.17.

Get Our Latest Research Report on JKHY

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, Director David B. Foss sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.92, for a total transaction of $3,498,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 128,133 shares in the company, valued at $22,413,024.36. The trade was a 13.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Shanon G. Mclachlan sold 227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total transaction of $36,508.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,378.60. The trade was a 13.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a leading provider of technology solutions and payment processing services for the financial services industry. Founded in 1976 and headquartered in Monett, Missouri, the company develops and supports a comprehensive suite of software and services designed to help banks, credit unions and other financial institutions streamline operations, improve customer engagement and manage risk.

The company’s core processing platforms deliver end-to-end account processing, general ledger, deposit operations and loan servicing functionality.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.