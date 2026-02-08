BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 67,817 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. $CTRE

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 545.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,817 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CTRE. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 36.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after purchasing an additional 47,936 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 11.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 10.5% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 40,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,235,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 56,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $44.00 price objective on CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “market outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CareTrust REIT has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.19, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.75. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.79 and a 12-month high of $39.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a healthcare-focused real estate investment trust that acquires and manages net-leased properties serving the senior housing and medical markets. The company’s portfolio spans skilled nursing facilities, assisted living communities, independent living properties, medical office buildings and life science facilities. By structuring leases on a triple-net basis, CareTrust REIT offers long-term, stable rental income streams while allowing its tenants to operate and maintain their specialized healthcare facilities.

The company’s assets are geographically diversified across the United States, with a concentration in regions experiencing aging demographics and growing demand for senior care services.

