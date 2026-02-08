BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Purchases 8,931 Shares of State Street Corporation $STT

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its holdings in State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,644 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,931 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 17,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 38.2% during the third quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in State Street by 0.5% in the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 21,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,289,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of State Street by 7.7% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of State Street by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STT opened at $132.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. State Street Corporation has a 52 week low of $72.81 and a 52 week high of $137.05.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.15. State Street had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 13.02%.The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 2nd. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of State Street in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Research lowered State Street from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.83.

State Street Corporation is a global financial services company that provides a range of investment servicing, investment management and investment research and trading services to institutional investors. Its principal activities include custody and fund administration, securities lending, performance and risk analytics, trading and execution services, and foreign exchange. The company also offers investment management through State Street Global Advisors, a major provider of exchange-traded funds and institutional investment strategies.

State Street serves a broad client base of asset managers, insurance companies, pension funds, endowments, and other institutions across North America, Europe, Asia and other global markets.

