BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 56.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,760 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $2,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,326,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,494,605,000 after purchasing an additional 357,263 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,973,742 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,306,577,000 after acquiring an additional 55,358 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,709,540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $771,359,000 after acquiring an additional 446,123 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,575,953 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $747,437,000 after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $316,690,000. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $231.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a PE ratio of 47.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $121.43 and a 12-month high of $232.92.

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. Keysight Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.950-2.010 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keysight Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP John Page sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $3,202,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 21,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,566,977.64. The trade was a 41.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 12,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $2,460,749.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 132,361 shares in the company, valued at $25,998,347.62. This trade represents a 8.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 78,784 shares of company stock worth $15,841,737 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on KEYS. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.64.

Keysight Technologies is a global provider of electronic design, test, measurement and optimization solutions for communications, electronics and related industries. The company was formed as a corporate spin-off from Agilent Technologies in 2014; its origins trace back to the electronic measurement business that was part of Hewlett‑Packard before Agilent. Keysight develops hardware and software used throughout the product development lifecycle, from design and simulation to prototype validation and manufacturing test.

Keysight’s product portfolio includes electronic test and measurement instruments such as oscilloscopes, network and spectrum analyzers, signal generators, vector network analyzers and modular PXI-based systems, together with software platforms for simulation, automated test and data analysis.

