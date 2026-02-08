BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Position in Cincinnati Financial Corporation $CINF

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,339 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 12.9% in the third quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Cincinnati Financial by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 138,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $21,919,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the third quarter worth $871,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5.4% in the third quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 3.3% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,635,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of CINF opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $163.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.97. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Cincinnati Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.98%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CINF shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b+)” rating on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a report on Monday, December 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $180.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.33.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: CINF) is an insurance holding company headquartered in the Cincinnati area of Ohio that provides property and casualty insurance products and related services. Founded as part of the Cincinnati Insurance group, the company operates through a set of insurance subsidiaries to underwrite and service policies for both personal and commercial customers. Cincinnati Financial is publicly traded and emphasizes underwriting discipline and long-term relationships with its distribution partners and policyholders.

The company’s core business centers on property and casualty insurance, including homeowners, automobile, commercial casualty, commercial multi-peril, and specialty commercial coverages.

