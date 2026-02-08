BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Raises Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1,447.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,876 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 7,367 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 84.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 141,775 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $41,422,000 after buying an additional 64,757 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 236.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 6,502 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 4,571 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 206,004 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $60,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 143,492 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $43,606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 58,515 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,096,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $327.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $310.96 and a 200 day moving average of $307.31. The company has a market capitalization of $233.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.52. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52 week low of $283.47 and a 52 week high of $328.06.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The fast-food giant reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.04% and a negative return on equity of 280.89%. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.23 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.86 dividend. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.48%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $335.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, October 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $332.30.

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Ian Frederick Borden sold 17,134 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $5,311,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 26,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,169,430. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.58, for a total value of $805,079.08. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,918.84. This represents a 32.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 32,008 shares of company stock valued at $9,895,452 over the last 90 days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald’s serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand’s national and international expansion.

