BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Sells 12,356 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S reduced its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,356 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Optimize Financial Inc boosted its stake in SkyWest by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimize Financial Inc now owns 2,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 10.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest by 214.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 251,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,332,000 after purchasing an additional 171,704 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,848 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of SkyWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $329,000. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other SkyWest news, Director Meredith Siegfried Madden sold 4,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.54, for a total transaction of $503,401.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 25,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,702,067.48. This represents a 15.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

SKYW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut SkyWest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Citigroup began coverage on SkyWest in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Research cut SkyWest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.83.

Shares of SKYW opened at $105.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.47. SkyWest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.70 and a 52 week high of $123.94.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.56%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest, Inc (NASDAQ: SKYW) is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

